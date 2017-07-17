EU continues to support Al Qaeda and ISIS. Places sanctions on 16 Syrian scientists

With it’s goal to overthrow Assad (and help the now feuding Qatar and Saudi Arabia build its energy pipeline through Damascus into Europe), falling apart in spectacular fashion, the regime in Brussels is left with nothing more than sanctions, in its petty effort to punish Assad for reclaiming the country he was elected to govern, and defeating the ISIS-Al Qaeda invaders.

The unelected EU regime in Brussel just announced that it has imposed sanctions on 16 Syrians “for their role in the development and use of chemical weapons against the civilian population”, the EU Council said in a statement.

“The Council added 16 persons to the list of those targeted by EU restrictive measures against the Syrian regime. The EU added these 16 persons for their role in the development and use of chemical weapons against the civilian population,”

Never mind that to date no evidence has been provided to show that Syria was behind the chemical attack which Seymour Hersh exposed as another fake news, false flag.

As the regime in Brussels imposes sanctions on Syrian scientists, with no evidence provided of wrongdoing, the bankrupt, morally deficient west gives Academy Awards to ISIS controlled White Helmets.

