Erdogan’s son lashes out at the European (infidel) way of life

Turkish President Erdogan said over the weekend that Turkey no longer needs EU membership.

According to Keep Talking Greece, Erodgan’s son, Bilal, who plays an important role in Turkey’s politics went even further and described the Europeans as “gavur” (indifels). The comments come after 12-year-long accession talks with Brussels grind to a halt.

Erdogan said…

“We will not be the side which gives up. To tell the truth, we don’t need EU membership anymore.”

Erdogan continues to bash Europe, knowing full well that when push comes to shove, and Europe’s migrant problem flares up once more thanks to a deliberately porous Turkish border, Angela Merkel will most surely run to Turkey to kiss the ring of the Sultan.

Until then, mocking Christian Europeans, or at least what’s left of them, has become a family affair.

Keep Talking Greece reports…