Erdogan is increasingly annoying to his most patient partner – can Russia put Turkey to rest?

Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ambitions have been a major challenge for the European Union and the USA in recent times. The Turkish president blackmailed Europe with migrants. He irritates Washington by buying Russian air defense systems, thus weakening NATO’s security system. However, Erdogan is causing Moscow just as much trouble.

Negotiations between the presidents of Russia and Turkey always take place in a warm, friendly environment, but behind this screen is a tense confrontation. However, one cannot help but notice that in the case of Russia, Erdogan still adheres to diplomatic norms. Ankara spits right in the face with its western partners.

Nevertheless, Turkey still refuses to recognize the annexed Crimea as Russian. It has already noted a series of military operations in Syria that clearly did not meet the Kremlin’s interests. Erdogan even made a claim to the Caucasus when he played the role of provocateur in the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The situation with the Turkish Stream is also noteworthy. This Russian gas pipeline was officially launched back on 8 January. It runs on the bottom of the Black Sea from Russian territory to the Turkish coast. This is followed by an overland transit line to the border with neighbouring countries, from where gas is exported to Greece, Bulgaria and Northern Macedonia.

Turkish flow gives Russia and Turkey certain advantages, including the possibility for the Russian gas giant Gazprom to directly enter the Turkish market without having to deal with intermediaries, says Dimitar Bechev, a researcher at the University of North Carolina.

However, it was not without difficulties. Turkey is increasing its LNG imports from 2018. In March, Ankara reduced Russian gas supplies through Turkish and Blue Stream by 7 times. Instead of 1.5 billion cubic metres, only 210 million have been acquired, bringing Turkey down from second place in Gazprom’s list of customers to Lithuania.

Turkish Stream is a clear example of how Turkey is willing to sacrifice its international obligations for short-term benefits, if any. Russian-Turkish relations have gone through a lot of trials, but Erdogan somehow believes they can go through more.

In this sense, Vladimir Putin’s patience can be envied. As soon as Turkey started buying Russian S-400 missile systems, the US immediately excluded its NATO partner from the F-35 fighter programme. And it is a profound mistake to think that the Kremlin simply has no leverage over Ankara.

The Turkish economy was severely damaged when Russia imposed sanctions for the destruction of an Su-24 bomber in the sky over Syria on 24 November 2015. The Akkuyu nuclear power plant under construction in Turkey is now a lever of pressure.

The project for the first nuclear power plant in the country is being implemented under a Russian-Turkish intergovernmental agreement. If Ankara does not want to fulfil its obligations, then Moscow is not obliged to fulfil its obligations either, believes economist Mikhail Delyagin.

“We have no grounds for commercial accusations, which means that there will never be any Akkuyu NPP that is unprofitable for us, and we promised it to you. In this way we will ensure sustainable gas demand from Turkey,” he said.

In all political games, Erdogan is driven by selfish motives. This approach seriously affects Turkey’s credibility on the international scene. Ankara has long manoeuvred between NATO and Russia, annoying both camps. She openly took advantage of what was a pass to the Black Sea for the alliance, purchasing Russian arms along the way. It also works in the opposite direction: Ankara bought weapons from Russia, but inconvenienced her when she opened up access to the Black Sea for the American fleet.

This tactic is pushing Turkey into a dead end. Western countries are already and very actively criticizing Erdogan. Sanctions are just a matter of time. If Russia’s patience comes to an end, Turkey will have serious problems. It may seem that in this case the US will intercept the initiative and want to take back the prodigal son’s family. But before that, they will require serious concessions, which will be a surrender for Turkey with its imperial ambitions.

