EPIC! Nigel Farage makes EU MPs squirm, brings up “List of Soros” in speech calling for EU corruption investigation (Video)

Last week The Duran reported on the “list of Soros” which is a document that exposes the EU as nothing more than a mechanism for the elitist billionaire to promote his neo-liberal policies consisting of border-less mass migration, same-sex marriage, integration of Ukraine into the EU, and war with Russia.
There are 751 members of the European Parliament and George Soros controls more than one third of those European Parliament seats.
“European democracy is a façade to hide the activities of power structure close to feudal system with local lord holding the reins.”
Via The Strategic Culture Foundation: “The Myth of European Democracy: A Shocking Revelation“…
It’s an open secret that the “Soros network” has an extensive sphere of influence in the European Parliament and in other European Union institutions. The list of Soros has been made public recently. The document lists 226 MEPs from all sides of political spectrum, including former President of the European Parliament Martin Schulz, former Belgian PM Guy Verhofstadt, seven vice-presidents, and a number of committee heads, coordinators, and quaestors. These people promote the ideas of Soros, such as bringing in more migrants, same-sex marriages, integration of Ukraine into the EU, and countering Russia. There are 751 members of the European Parliament. It means that the Soros friends have more than one third of seats.
George Soros has spent billions in the EU to undermine the nation state. This is where the real international political collusion is. pic.twitter.com/ANXOII7SFY
— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) November 14, 2017
Via Zerohedge…
And what is this money used for? Soros’ nonprofits have one mission: To promote a globalist agenda of open borders, free trade and liberal democratic values.
Speaking to the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Tuesday, Farage told fellow MEPs he believes that when it comes to international collusion, “we are looking in the wrong place.” He says Soros’ influence in Brussels is “truly extraordinary,”adding: “I fear we could be looking at the biggest level of international, political collusion in history,” according to Russia Today.
Farage, the leader of the Europe of Freedom and Direct Democracy group in the European Parliament, believes Soros has spent billions in the EU to undermine the nation state. “When we are talking about offshore money, when we are talking about political subversion, when we are talking about collusion, I wonder if we are looking in the wrong place.
Via The Gateway Pundit…
Two and a half minutes of speaking time was all it took for Nigel Farage to cause squirming in seats this afternoon in the European Parliament (Strasbourg) during a debate on financial transparency and the recently published ‘Paradise Papers’.
No stranger to rattling political cages, Farage, chief architect of the UK’s departure from the EU, turned attention to what he claimed may become ‘’the biggest level of international political collusion in history’’ – the influence of billionaire George Soros’ cash within the structures of the European Union.
Whilst questions on the use of money in the Trump election and the Brexit referendum have ‘’reached a level of virtual hysteria’’, Farage wondered aloud if those worried about subversion and political collusion were not looking in the wrong place.
Ordinarily drawing heckles from political adversaries, the chamber remained largely silent for the bulk of the British MEP’s comments on Soros’ lobbying within the EU.
George Soros recently gave Open Society – his organization, which of course campaigns for free movement of peoples and supports supranational structures like the European Union – he recently gave it $18 billion and his influence here and in Brussels is truly extraordinary.’’
Soros’ Open Society Foundations have boasted of having had 42 meetings last year with the European Commission, Farage claimed. The European Commission is the unelected branch of EU government responsible for proposing new legislation.
“They’ve even published a book of ‘reliable friends’ in the European Parliament, and there are 226 names on that list.’’
‘’If we’re going to have a debate and we’re going to talk about full political and financial transparency, well, let’s do it!
So I shall be writing today to all 226 of you, asking some pretty fair questions.’’
The former leader of the UK Independence Party continued by detailing the exact questions he would be posing;
‘’Have you ever received funds, directly or indirectly, from Open Society?
How many of their events have you attended?
Could you please give us a list of the meetings of all the representatives including George Soros [that you have met with].’’
Farage concluded with a call for the Parliament to set up a special committee to look into the matter, later adding on Facebook;
‘’George Soros has spent countless billions on ‘Open Society Foundations’ to undermine national borders and the nation state across the EU. It could be the biggest level of international political collusion in history.”
On his evening radio show on London’s LBC, Mr. Farage revealed that constant false narratives about Russian involvement in the US Presidential election and Brexit referendum had prompted him to speak out about the lesser discussed Soros influence in EU political matters.
