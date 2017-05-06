Emmanuel Macron email and document leaks spreading across the internet

France is trying to stop what the internet does best...spread information.

4chan released several gigabytes of email archives and files related to Emmanuel Macron.

The hacker released the thousands of emails and documents on an anonymous pastebin location. Here are the links…

Torrent Files

https://archive.org/download/Pierrpersongmail.com.7z/Pierrpersongmail.co…

https://archive.org/download/langannerch/langannerch_archive.torrent

https://archive.org/download/quentin.lafay/quentin.lafay_archive.torrent

https://archive.org/download/Cedric.oen-marche.fr/Cedric.oen-marche.fr_a…

https://archive.org/download/Alaintourretgmail.com/Alaintourretgmail.com…

https://archive.org/download/Box_pierrpersongmail.com/Box_pierrpersongma…

https://archive.org/download/xls_cedric/xls_cedric_archive.torrent

https://archive.org/download/Macron_201705/Macron_201705_archive.torrent

Zip/RAR Files

https:[email protected] c…

https://archive.org/download/langannerch/langannerch.rar

https://archive.org/download/quentin.lafay/quentin.lafay.rar

https:[email protected] ….

https://archive.org/compress/Alaintourretgmail.com/formats=RAR&file=/Ala…

https:[email protected] m…

https://archive.org/download/xls_cedric/xls_cedric.rar

https://archive.org/compress/Macron_201705/formats=RAR&file=/Macron_2017…

Two smaller files with no ZIP/RAR

https://archive.org/download/Pierrpersongmail.com_drive.part2/Pierrperso…

https://archive.org/download/Pierrpersongmail.com_drive.part1/Pierrperso…

Given the French government’s crackdown on the files being published to the public for all to see, rumors are spreading noting that the documents are being removed from twitter and the torrent sites above.

PDFs of some files can be found here at Leak of Nations...

An anonymous poster submitted these documents along with a message that ‘French journalists have all sat on this’. The first two are photocopied documents that concern the incorporation of a shell company in Nevis, with what appears to be Emmanuel Macron’s signature. The final one is supposedly the log of a SWIFT transfer. We cannot verify these at all. There is nothing here that cannot be quickly fabricated by any loser on 4Chan.

Here is a screenshot of the alleged Macron signature on the operating agreement (courtesy Zerohedge)…

Via Zerohedge…