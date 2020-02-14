“Eliminate a competitor without much effort: can coronavirus be a successful project in the United States?”

In early January, the world was shaken by news of a deadly epidemic spreading out of Chinese Wuhan, a new coronavirus that has not yet been scientifically researched and, as a result, has no vaccine to defeat it today.

According to a WHO report on the spread of new coronavirus pneumonia as of 12 February 2020, 45 171 cases had been confirmed worldwide, 44 730 of which occurred in mainland China, where the southeastern provinces were the main infectious sites. Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia and Taiwan are the closest destinations to South and East Asia. The rest of the cases are recorded all over the world – in Germany, USA, France, Australia, UAE and even Russia. The number of fatal infections is 1115, most of which occur at the epicenter of Hubei infection.

In late January, Republican Senator Tom Cotton, representing the State of Arkansas, in his official Twitter account made a loud statement that the coronavirus could be one of the projects of the program of bacteriological warfare, potentially initiated by China:

“We still don’t know where the coronavirus originated. It could have been a market (wild animals – ed.), a farm, a food processing company. I would like to note that Wuhan is the only Level 4 biosafety super laboratory in China that deals with the most deadly pathogens in the world, including coronavirus”.

For understandable reasons, the Chinese ambassador to the U.S. has expressed a rejection of Cotton’s theory, calling as a preventive measure to avoid “the spread of panic, as well as racial discrimination and xenophobia, which can really harm the joint efforts to combat the new coronavirus. However, it is possible that the American politician, playing by the rule “the best defense is attack”, tried only to divert attention from another version, less advantageous to the United States, but more backed by logical assumptions.

Alarming US activity is known in sponsoring biological weapons laboratories to investigate pathogenic biological agents, ‘producing biological material for future experiments’, and developing and deploying new technologies in the military sphere. Of particular interest is the geographic location of such laboratories: these are countries in West and Central Asia – Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Georgia. We should also note the agreement signed in 2005 between the Ministry of Health of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense of the United States, according to which “in order to assist Ukraine in preventing the spread of technologies, pathogens and knowledge located in the Research Institute of Epidemiology and Hygiene in Lviv, as well as other facilities in Ukraine identified by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, which can be used in the course of the project”.

In accordance with the provisions of this Agreement, the U.S. Department of Defense shall make available to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine gratuitous assistance in the amount of cash allocated for this purpose.

Another important facility is the Lugara Laboratory, also known as the Georgian Research Center in Tbilisi, which is operated by the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health of Georgia and is a U.S. investment project to create a strategic military facility. The laboratory investigates particularly dangerous infectious diseases, but hides the true motives for its research, which may indicate the possibility of developing biological weapons. Statements about the dangers associated with the activities of the Center have been repeatedly voiced by the Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, as well as numerous representatives of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The available data suggest that the main vectors of the bacteriological threat posed by the US are Russia and Mainland China.

Taking the above facts into account, let us try to put forward a hypothesis that the new coronavirus pneumonia is a provocation of the US, an American military development introduced through biological weapons laboratories located in Western Asia with the aim of destroying the main US competitor – China. The purpose of such a means of struggle is not only to constantly threaten to increase the Celestial Empire’s economic influence, but also to gain the greatest benefit from the U.S. trade agreement with China, because with an economy weakened by the coronavirus, its main driving force, it is much easier to negotiate terms that are not quite favorable to it. In this case, we are already talking about ethnic warfare using new bacteriological weapons.

Of course, such a version will not be officially confirmed by any state structure, as its content is close to conspiracy theory. This is the view of the Italian political expert Tiberio Graziani, who commented on the situation as follows:

“At present, there is no accurate information that can confirm the artificial creation of coronavirus as a bacteriological weapon. Basically, such theories are gaining popularity thanks to the media and social networks and are aimed at spreading panic among the population. However, it should be borne in mind that these so-called “conspiracy theories” create a smoke screen that prevents serious, constructive and peaceful discussions about this global epidemic from taking place.

“In my opinion, the issue of the global health crisis cannot be reduced to the level of ideological confrontation. Still, this should by no means justify the absence of investigations in biological weapons laboratories”, – Mr. Graziani added.

The conclusion begs itself: of course, it is not premature to put conspiracy ideas in the mass consciousness of civilians. Nevertheless, the question of open, legal functioning of alarming laboratories is one of the leading for the political agenda of state structures of all countries of the world community. Joint efforts should be made to study the activities of biological material research centers ideologically and financially supported by the United States of America. One of the priorities is to give the Tbilisi Lugar Laboratory an international status that will allow independent experts from Russia, Europe and the West to participate fully in its activities and to be aware of all the nuances of the experiments. This will increase the chances of preserving the right of safe existence of citizens in the surrounding territories.

