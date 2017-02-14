Electro-DJ Moby knows as fact from “DC friends” that Russian dossier on Trump is real. FB comments destroy Moby

Moby, the once popular DJ, says he has inside information from ‘DC friends’ that the Russian dossier on Trump is in fact real, and Moby is going on Facebook to make his point.
Here is what Moby learned after talking to his ‘DC friends’.
What we learned (after reading the all lowercase FB post) is that Moby is one very gullible artists…
after spending the weekend talking to friends who work in dc i can safely(well, ‘accurately’…) post the following things:
1-the russian dossier on trump is real. 100% real. he’s being blackmailed by the russian government, not just for being peed on by russian hookers, but for much more nefarious things.
2-the trump administration is in collusion with the russian government, and has been since day one.
3-the trump administration needs a war, most likely with iran. at present they are putting u.s warships off the coast of iran in the hope that iran will attack one of the ships and give the u.s a pretense for invasion.
4-there are right wing plans to get rid of trump. he’s a drain on their fundraising and their approval ratings, and the gop and koch brothers and other u.s right wing groups are planning to get rid of trump.
5-intelligence agencies around the world, and here in the u.s, are horrified by the incompetence of the trump administration, and are working to present information that will lead to high level firings and, ultimately, impeachment.
i’m writing these things so that when/if these things happen there will be a public record beforehand.
these are truly baffling and horrifying times, as we have an incompetent president who is essentially owned by a foreign power.
-moby
Moby’s “friends” were quick to comment on the stupidity of the musician’s post…
Jürgen Wolther: Oh Moby.. Ok, so Trump wants a war with Iran and is in collusion with the bad bad Russians? Iran is a a close partner / friend of Russia since ages. Do you see the problem with your “knowledge”? Come on, dude: Make music and stay out of politics. You are not good in that. You are just making a fool out of yourself.
Carlos Godinez: “Your friends who work in D.C.”
Let me guess, Starbucks?
All this trump bashing is seriously not good for you. You are honestly becoming delirious at this point believing everything and anything you hear.
Soren Le Goff Moby: your so ignorant it hurts, stop posting propaganda. Trump does not NEED a war and a war against Iran would endanger major Russian interests in the area seeing as russia and iran are allies. You know nothing about politics and foreign policy, please stop\
Frankie Lenaghan: You have lost the plot mate ‘ Incase you haven’t been listening your favorites Hillary and Obama have been at war of the past 8 years killing hundreds of thousands in the process and the sheep who are actually believing you on this are deluding themselves ‘ Posts like “I feel we are moving towards war” and “Impeachment” are laughable YOU ARE AND HAVE BEEN AT WAR plus if you could’nt impeach Bill Clinton for a BJ in the oval office what makes you think you will impeach Trump for ?? Remind me again why you want him impeached ?? ‘ Im not actually a Trump supporter but your rants on him are making you look unhinged ‘ Get into the studio and make some music and leave the political stuff to politicans…
Brady Spenrath: I know you mean well, and I agree with your intent, but just posting unverified rumors with no sources or evidence to back that up is as harmful as the White House staff making stuff up. What happened to “When they go low, we go high”?
Andrija Stanojcic: > In collusion with Russian government
> Need war with Iran
Hahaha you and your friends “who work in Washington” are not the sharpest knives in the drawer, are you?
Ryan Weir: “1-the russian dossier on trump is real. 100% real. he’s being blackmailed by the russian government, not just for being peed
on by russian hookers, but for much more nefarious things.” And that’s enough internet for today.
Leigh Schuttler: Who exactly did you talk to, Moby. Your inside “friends” are being fooled too. Just because they live/work in DC means nothing. They are just as uninformed. Wake up.
Jim Boggia: Well, I hate Trumputin as much as the next guy, but you do realize that the dossier DOES NOT SAY that Trumputin got peed on, right? So, you mentioning that in the comment leads me to believe that whoever your inside source is doesn’t really know what they’re talking about.
Dominik Tautscher: If Alex Jones wrote that you’d be first to deem it a conspiracy theory, but since you’re a delusional liberal it’s “news”
Rob Swain: So a 40-year-old EDM DJ is suddenly a mover and shaker in the world political scene? Who was your “source”? The White House janitor?
Jeff Roach: If you believe this you’re an idiot. I don’t give a shit who you are or how much money you make or what friends you think you know in DC but you’re a complete moron. Do us all a favor and don’t spread misinformation around you psychotic piece of crap.
Matty Burton: Hahaha, because the utterly mediocre musician Moby somehow has access to top secret insider information including Intel on Russia? Don’t make me laugh.
Isaac C. Downey: So Russia is using us to attack their allies
Stop this nonsense and attack him on policy. You sensationalize and clearly contradict yourself in this and take away credibility to all who oppose him. I remember another Republican who won the popular vote this election that promised a war with Iran, her name was Hilary Clinton.