Ecuador’s presidential candidate threatens to evict Assange from embassy

Presidential candidate of Ecuador's opposition Creo-Suma alliance, Guillermo Lasso, said that he would evict the WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London if he wins the election.

Ecuador will hold its first round of presidential elections on February 19. Eight candidates will be on the ballot and the final runoff is scheduled for April 2. The country’s President Rafael Correa is not running in the election for the first time in more than a decade. The ruling PAIS Alliance party will be presented by Lenin Moreno, a former vice president.

According to the latest poll data, ex-banker Guillermo Lasso is Moreno’s main competitor with only 7 points behind. Among other things, Lasso is in opposition to the current government’s policy of aiding the WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, citing cost as the main reason for his discontent.

“The Ecuadorian people have been paying a cost that we should not have to bear. We will cordially ask Mr. Assange to leave within 30 days of assuming a mandate,” Lasso said in an interview with the Guardian newspaper.

Sputnik is reporting the following details: