Drudge tweets that Donna Brazile was “HAUNTED” by the murder of Seth Rich

The Duran reported last May, that former DNC chair Donna Brazile called police and the family of murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich and demanded to know why a private investigator was “snooping” into Seth Rich’s death.

Brazile was in panic mode after new revelations exposed that DNC Staffer Seth Rich passed on email documents to Wikileaks, and he may have paid the price for this leak with his life.

Donna Brazile unwittingly connected the unresolved murder of Seth Rich directly to the Clinton campaign, as Zerohedge details…

Brazile says she feared possible retribution from shadowy elements within the campaign and the Democratic Party who might blame her for the leak. Her fears only intensified, she says, after the mysterious shooting of former campaign staffer Seth Rich, who the authorities said was killed during a robbery, though many so-called conspiracy theorists have speculated about a possible Democratic plot to kill Rich for his role in leaking the stash of DNC emails to Wikileaks. Brazile’s anxiety eventually spiraled out of control, to the point where she feared for her own life while serving as interim chairwoman of the DNC.

Brazile stated in her new book that the “still-unsolved murder” of Seth Rich made her “feared for her own life”…

The Gateway Pundit reports that Matt Drudge tweeted: “Donna Brazile ‘Haunted’ By Seth Rich Murder”.

Newly released excerpts from Donna Brazile’s book “Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House,” reveals the Democrat operative was haunted by the mysterious death of DNC staffer Seth Rich. Drudge says Brazile was so paranoid about snipers shooting her dead that she made a habit of shutting the blinds. “Brazile writes she was haunted by murder of DNC Seth Rich, and feared for her own life, shutting the blinds so snipers could not see her,” tweeted Drudge on Saturday afternoon.

Philip Rucker of the Washington Post writes…