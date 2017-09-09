Dozens of migrants storm this beach in Italy (Video)

Dozens of migrants were caught on video disembarking a boat on Wednesday before rushing across a beach in Giallonardo, Sicily.

Sunbathers altered the police of the boat landing after witnessing the migrants running past them on the beach in Giallonardo.

Police are now searching for the migrants.

RT reports…

Dozens of migrants were filmed disembarking the boat on Wednesday before rushing across the sand. Beachgoers can be seen running towards them. Discarded clothing, reportedly left by the migrants, is visible. Police are searching the surrounding area for the group. Officials on the neighboring island of Sardinia are calling on Rome to boost security measures after voicing concerns over an alleged increase in the number of migrant boats. Figures released by the government contradict this suggestion, reporting a fall in migrants from 6,554 in the first 10 days of August in 2016, compared to 1,572 in 2017.

This is not the first time this summer migrants have landed on the sunny beaches of Europe.

A similar boat landing happened in Spain a few weeks ago.