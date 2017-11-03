Donna Brazile snitches on “CANCER” Hillary, admitting Bernie Sanders was cheated out of primary win

Russiagate, Trump-Russia collusion, Mueller investigation…it all started with Hillary Clinton working with the DNC to steal the Democrat primary from a surging Bernie Sanders.

The former DNC chair who helped Hillary cheat her way to the presidential election, Donna Brazile, has now turned on Hillary Clinton.

Why is Brazile snitching on Hillary? Maybe it is all about selling her new book, out in about a week.

Former DNC temporary Chairwoman Donna Brazile turned on Hillary Clinton. The former chair claims Hillary has been controlling the DNC Victory Funds since before she got the nomination. Brazile also said the funding arrangement with HFA and the Victory Fund agreement was unethical and it compromised the party’s integrity. This is big news considering it was Donna Brazile who leaked debate questions to Hillary Clinton during the Democrat primary.

Donna Brazile is a big rat to jumped ship and snitch on the Clinton mafia.

