Donna Brazile says Clinton campaign made her feel like a “slave”

As excerpts from Donna Brazile’s upcoming book continue to pull the curtain on Hillary Clinton’s corrupt DNC operation, the latest excerpt printed by the Washington Post recounts how Clinton’s top aides repeatedly disrespected and demeaned Brazile, which she equated to being treated like a slave.

Via The Washington Post…

Brazile alleges that Clinton’s top aides routinely disrespected her and put the DNC on a “starvation diet,” depriving it of funding for voter turnout operations.

As one of her party’s most prominent black strategists, Brazile also recounts fiery disagreements with Clinton’s staffers — including a conference call in which she told three senior campaign officials, Charlie Baker, Marlon

Marshall and Dennis Cheng, that she was being treated like a slave.

“I’m not Patsey the slave,” Brazile recalls telling them, a reference to the character played by Lupita Nyong’o in the film, “12 Years a Slave.” “Y’all keep whipping me and whipping me and you never give me any money or any way to do my damn job. I am not going to be your whipping girl!”