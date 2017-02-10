Donald Trump speaks with Xi Jinping, agrees to honor ‘One China’ policy

After a telephone conversation with Xi Jinping, Donald Trump agreed to honor the "one China" policy.

It appears that Donald Trump has decided to take a step away from a potential confrontation with China. According to the readout of Trump’s call with China’s leader Xi Jinping, both presidents had a lengthy and an extremely cordial conversation in which Donald Trump pledged to honor the “one China” policy.

Prior to taking office, Trump had caused friction in bilateral ties with China by taking a phone call from Taiwan’s leader Tsai Ing-wen, forcing China, which considers Taiwan its territory, to issue an official complaint. Also, in a January interview with The Wall Street Journal, when asked about China, Trump said that “everything is under negotiation, including ‘One China.’

In the past, Trump had also called China a currency manipulator and threatened a trade war.