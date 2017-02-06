Donald Trump just abandoned American Exceptionalism with this interview (VIDEO)

He is not only not politically correct, but he is also a straight shooter when it come to the reality of American foreign policy. When confronted with the statement “Putin is a killer,” the President said “There are a lot of killers. We’ve got a lot of killers. What do you think – our country is innocent?”

This is a stunning statement. Essentially Trump is challenging the issue of American Exceptionalism – no sitting President has ever done that.

READ MORE: Russia demands apology after Bill O’Reilly calls Vladimir Putin “a killer”

Speak to Peter on Skype by joining The Duran Mug Club: http://theduran.com/the-duran-sponsor-program/

https://www.facebook.com/thedurancom

https://twitter.com/TheDuran_com

Don’t forget to Subscribe!