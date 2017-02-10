Donald Trump slams ‘loser’ McCain again, says ‘he doesn’t know how to win anymore’

President Donald Trump has once again slammed Sen. John McCain on Twitter and Facebook, this time for criticizing the recent US-led raid in Yemen in which a Navy SEAL died and an 8-year-old American girl was killed.

The raid, which the US administration said was meant to extract intelligence from an al-Qaeda camp, led to a firefight, NBC News reports.

The Arizona Republican told NBC News on Wednesday that he cannot call the mission a success “when you lose a $75 million airplane and, more importantly, an American life is lost.”

Following McCain’s remarks, White House spokesman Sean Spicer said that “anyone who undermines the success of that raid owes an apology and [does] a disservice” to Chief Petty Officer William “Ryan” Owens, who was killed.

President Trump weighed in on the argument on Thursday, saying that McCain “talking about the success or failure of a mission” only “emboldens the enemy,” and that “he’s been losing so long he doesn’t know how to win anymore, just look at the mess our country is in – bogged down in conflict all over the place.”

