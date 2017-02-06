Donald Trump has some bad news for Ukraine (VIDEO)

The new President has cast aside Barack Obama’s Ukraine policy and essentially walked away from the 2014 coup that overthrew a democratically elected government.
This explains Kiev’s renewed offensive against the people of the Donbass. The EU, NATO, and Kiev appeared to be setting a trap for Trump – but he isn’t being fooled by it.
READ MORE: Trump administration fails to back Ukraine
Speak to Peter on Skype by joining The Duran Mug Club: http://theduran.com/the-duran-sponsor-program/
https://www.facebook.com/thedurancom
https://twitter.com/TheDuran_com
Don’t forget to Subscribe!