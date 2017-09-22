DISTURBING: Hillary Clinton uses dancing children to promote her book ‘What Happened’ (Video)

By now its no secret that Hillary Clinton will do anything to make a buck. From stealing tableware from the White House to selling out her country for donations into her slush fund Clinton Foundations…there is nothing that Hillary will not do for a buck.

When it comes to selling her latest “everyone is to blame” fiction book “What Happened”, HRC is suing dancing children.

Now that her pay-to-play Clinton Foundation is worthless, the Clinton’s have to make money somehow.

The Gateway Pundit reports…

On Thursday, Hillary posted a video to her Twitter account of teenagers and children dancing to ‘Fight Song’–the same song that played at the Democrat National Convention while holding her book ‘What Happened‘. Weird.

WARNING: Watching this video may cause permanent psychological damage.

Hillary tweeted…

“This video from my local bookstore @scatteredbooks in Chappaqua put a smile on my face! Love the soundtrack, too.”

Scattered Books, published the video which shows dancing teenagers and children holding Hillary’s books “What Happened and “It Takes a Village.

Oh how those teeny-boppers just love “Crooked” Hillary.

Hillary made it so easy for twitter users to destroy her latest bizarre marketing gaffe (courtesy The Gateway Pundit):

Soundtrack for “Witchy Woman” is better fit for you #CrookedHillary — Deplorable Rach (@rmck51337) September 21, 2017

And this always puts a smile on my face you Fitlhy, low life, Corrupt Witch. ☠️🖕☠️@realDonaldTrump ❤️👍🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/zE7Df6PGmb — ❤️ Gino The Beagle (@GinoTheBeagle) September 21, 2017

Cute! #CrookedHillary taught the Clinton Cult how to dance! pic.twitter.com/LwKBY4qrXs — Pinball Wizard (@comermd) September 21, 2017

My new book :BLAME EVERYONE BUT ME, That’s what happened, next book : WHO IS THE BIGGEST LIAR… — Bayou Bare foot (@BayouBare) September 21, 2017