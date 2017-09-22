in Latest, News, Video

DISTURBING: Hillary Clinton uses dancing children to promote her book ‘What Happened’ (Video)

Children dancing to ‘Fight Song’ to peddle Hillary’s garbage.

76 Views 2 Comments

By now its no secret that Hillary Clinton will do anything to make a buck. From stealing tableware from the White House to selling out her country for donations into her slush fund Clinton Foundations…there is nothing that Hillary will not do for a buck.

When it comes to selling her latest “everyone is to blame” fiction book “What Happened”, HRC is suing dancing children.

Now that her pay-to-play Clinton Foundation is worthless, the Clinton’s have to make money somehow.

The Gateway Pundit reports…

On Thursday, Hillary posted a video to her Twitter account of teenagers and children dancing to ‘Fight Song’–the same song that played at the Democrat National Convention while holding her book ‘What Happened‘. Weird.

WARNING: Watching this video may cause permanent psychological damage.

Hillary tweeted…

“This video from my local bookstore @scatteredbooks in Chappaqua put a smile on my face! Love the soundtrack, too.”

Scattered Books, published the video which shows dancing teenagers and children holding Hillary’s books “What Happened and “It Takes a Village.

Oh how those teeny-boppers just love “Crooked” Hillary.

Hillary made it so easy for twitter users to destroy her latest bizarre marketing gaffe (courtesy The Gateway Pundit):

What do you think?

2 points
Upvote Downvote

Total votes: 2

Upvotes: 2

Upvotes percentage: 100.000000%

Downvotes: 0

Downvotes percentage: 0.000000%

Hillary ClintonWhat Happened

Leave a Reply

Loading…

18 minute speech, Barack Obama refers to himself 96 times

Turkish Sultan Erdogan’s security guards beat protesters during NYC speech (Video)