And the pundits want to somehow tell us that America has nothing but good things to show the world. This one might be difficult to stomach.

A series of video recordings of internal meetings at Walt Disney Corporation made it clear beyond the shadow of a doubt that the company is committed to LGBT into your home, showing it to your kids and creating all kinds of problems.

And Governor DeSantis of Florida is not taking this lying down. He got a law passed that, sensibly, prohibits school faculty from presenting LGBT topics to very young students.

This is an amazing example of laws passed to enforce common sense. After all, what regular, straight, parents want their sexual behavior in their bedroom to become a topic of conversation for kindergarteners and first-graders?

Yet this is how the LGBT recruit kids to their cause (it isn’t a sexual calling only, it is a calling to perversion and it is noticeably political and social in nature.

On one hand, it is good that Governor Desantis moved to protect children and parental rights to supervise the raising of their own kids, and not have perversion forced down their throats.

On the other hand, it is exceedingly strange that a law has to be passed to do what people of good Christian character would already have done without need of legislation. That is the worrisome aspect of this. It shows once again that the nation has lost its Christian roots, and needs to get them back.

By the way, folks, this outbreak of Lavender Mafia in Disney is part of what Joe Biden and the woke American government think that the Christian Slavic world really needs to have there… and Russia rather vehemently disagrees, along with a whole lot of Ukrainians who have been lethally cheated by their government.

So, yes, there is a connection to the war. Florida is just the Home Front.

