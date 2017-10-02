in Latest, News, Video

DISGUSTING: Hillary Clinton tries to score political points from Las Vegas tragedy (Video)

Hillary Clinton’s response to Las Vegas shooting is pathetic.

First appeared on Red Pill Times.

At least 50 people are reported dead with over 400 people injured, when a gunman opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival next to the Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Videos of the event show the concert in progress, when multiple gun shots from an automatic weapon on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel were fired.

The shooter Stephen Paddock started firing and then paused and started firing again.

Unfortunately, loser presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has crawled out of the woods and is seeking a platform to divide America and bash President Trump. Never letting a crisis go to waste, Hillary politicized the terrorist attack, going after the NRA in response to the tragic shooting.

Fact remains that the Islamic State has doubled down on its claimed that the Las Vegas shooter carried out the attack on behalf of the terror group. The shooting suspect allegedly ‘converted to Islam months ago.’

Fox News analyst Chris Stirewalt called Hillary Clinton a “blight on her party” who “won’t go away. Nothing will stop her.”

Hillary tweeted…

“The crowd fled at the sound of gunshots. Imagine the deaths if the shooter had a silencer, which the NRA wants to make easier to get.”

“Our grief isn’t enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again.”

The Gateway Pundit notes, “there’s blood in the streets and Hillary is attacking the NRA?? As usual, Hillary said nothing about Islamic terrorism.”

Hillary got crushed for her disgusting politicization of such a terrible event.

What do you think?

