DISGUSTING: Hillary Clinton tries to score political points from Las Vegas tragedy (Video)

At least 50 people are reported dead with over 400 people injured, when a gunman opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival next to the Mandalay Bay Casino in Las Vegas on Sunday night.

Videos of the event show the concert in progress, when multiple gun shots from an automatic weapon on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel were fired.

The shooter Stephen Paddock started firing and then paused and started firing again.

Unfortunately, loser presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has crawled out of the woods and is seeking a platform to divide America and bash President Trump. Never letting a crisis go to waste, Hillary politicized the terrorist attack, going after the NRA in response to the tragic shooting.

Fact remains that the Islamic State has doubled down on its claimed that the Las Vegas shooter carried out the attack on behalf of the terror group. The shooting suspect allegedly ‘converted to Islam months ago.’

Fox News analyst Chris Stirewalt called Hillary Clinton a “blight on her party” who “won’t go away. Nothing will stop her.”

Hillary tweeted…

“The crowd fled at the sound of gunshots. Imagine the deaths if the shooter had a silencer, which the NRA wants to make easier to get.” “Our grief isn’t enough. We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again.”

The Gateway Pundit notes, “there’s blood in the streets and Hillary is attacking the NRA?? As usual, Hillary said nothing about Islamic terrorism.”

Hillary got crushed for her disgusting politicization of such a terrible event.

Funny how trump, pence, and Obama all tweet with pure condolences and here’s Clinton using the shooting as political leverage — nick underhill (@bakerDW816) October 2, 2017

Way to politicize the tragedy. You’re like a lawyer waiting in the hospital ER to find clients. — Troy Caya (@TroyRCaya) October 2, 2017

Thank GOD you are not the president. — Jodi McPhee Giddings (@JodiGiddings) October 2, 2017

I bet your bet your hit man used a silencer when they took out people that we’re going to testify against you. — Leo Daniels Ent.🌎 (@LeoRules1) October 2, 2017

Your sick mind is capable of imagining even worse, you’re an abomination to humankind

SO GLAD you’re not & will NEVER BE anyone’s president! — Jackie #LavaJato 👠 (@jackieaus) October 2, 2017

REALLY!?!? This is why you lost! — Smooth Crumminal (@aaron_crumm) October 2, 2017

Within hours you push your agenda!! You disgust me!! — Pittiemomx4 (@dfalls1552) October 2, 2017

Classy tweet Mrs. Clinton. In time of tragedy instead of focusing on coming together as a country let’s further divide America w/ gun debate — Nicholas LeBlanc (@Naleblanc15) October 2, 2017

Blood is still running in the streets and you’re making a political show of it. Classy. — mardbald (@mardbald) October 2, 2017

Stop w/politics It’s NOT the time #HillaryClinton I dont support #NRA but I’m smart enough 2know we cant stop madness #LasVegasShootings — Diana Pasterchick (@PlantYourHope) October 2, 2017