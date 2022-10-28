The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Died Suddenly Official Trailer RELEASE: Groundbreaking New Doc EXPOSING Death Jab Genocide Coming Next Month
You’ve seen the news stories, on Telegram, on Rumble, in your local newspaper, or on this show: Young and healthy people, dropping dead out of the blue.They’ve tried to conceal it as freak incidents and no big deal. But the lies are crumbling. Depopulation was always the plan.
