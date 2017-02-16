Dennis Kucinich warns America to “Wake Up!” The deep state is pushing for war with Russia

Jimmy Dore comments on the Michael Flynn, Russia phone call “scandal”, for which former U.S. Rep. and Democratic presidential candidate Dennis Kucinich, defends Donald Trump on Fox News’ “Mornings with Maria”.

Kucinich warns America to “Wake Up!”

Here is some insight of the Kucinich interview (courtesy Mish Talk)…

In the interview, Kucinich blamed factions of the US intelligence community for wanting to end any positive relationship between Russia and the US, hoping for a return of the cold war.

“…the American people have to know that there’s a game going on inside the intelligence community… at the bottom of all this is the fact that there are those that seek to separate US from Russia to reignite the cold war… wake up America!!”

Kucinich did not see this as an anti-Trump game, but rather an anti-Russia game:

“It’s not just this administration. I want to remind the views and all those who are on the panel that in the closing months of the Obama administration, they put together a deal with Russia to create peace in Syria. A few days later, a military strike in Syria killed a hundred Syrian soldiers and that ended the agreement. What happened is inside the intelligence and the Pentagon there was a deliberate effort to sabotage an agreement the White House made.”

This is like “Deep State” said Kucinich.

My take: Anyone against war wanting to open ties with Russia has at least something on the ball.