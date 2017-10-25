in Latest, News

Democrats in panic mode! DNC issues statement denying involvement in Trump-Russia fake dossier

An strange press release from the DNC, as the rats begin to jump ship.

As The Duran reported earlier today, one of the major mysteries of the Russiagate scandal looks to have been finally solved with an apparently well-sourced article in the Washington Post confirming what many had long suspected: that it was the Democratic National Committee and the Hillary Clinton campaign who funded the “research” which resulted in the Trump Dossier, and who were therefore the ultimate clients of Christopher Steele, the British ex-spy who compiled it.

Via Zerohedge

Following the shocking (to some) revelations from WaPo with regard Hillary Clinton and the ‘old’ Democratic National Committee’s financing of the infamous “Trump Dossier,” the ‘new’ DNC has rushed out a press release denying any involvement as Democrats begin rapidly distancing themselves from this un-fake news.

Here is the awkward statement from DNC Communications Director Xochitl Hinojosa,

“Tom Perez and the new leadership of the DNC were not involved in any decision-making regarding Fusion-GPS, nor were they aware that Perkins Coie was working with the organization.”

The DNC also stuck to its Trump-Russia line, so as to keep appearances in check, for the time being…

“But let’s be clear, there is a serious federal investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia, and the American public deserves to know what happened.”

The DC rats are beginning to jump ship.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman tweeted…

The Trump White House is jumping on WaPo revelations…

What do you think?

