Democrat funded, “Trump dossier” creators, Fusion GPS, refuse to testify before Congress

Fusion GPS, the espionage firm which ordered the completely fake Trump ‘dirty dossier’, which John McCain then handed to the FBI, and which Buzzfeed News then published as actual news refuses to testify before the House Intelligence Committee, their attorney wrote in a letter obtained by Business Insider.

The founders of the opposition-research firm hired by Democrats to produce a dossier alleging ties between Trump’s campaign and Russia will invoke constitutional privileges and decline to testify.

Fusion GPS describes itself as a “research and strategic intelligence firm” founded by “three former Wall Street Journal investigative reporters.”

Fusion GPS is actually an opposition-research group for Democrats, and the founders, who are more political activists than journalists, have a pro-Hillary Clinton, anti-Trump agenda.

Fusion GPS’ counsel Josh Levy wrote in response to subpoenas issued earlier this month by the committee’s chairman, Rep. Devin Nunes…

“We cannot in good conscience do anything but advise our clients to stand on their constitutional privileges, the attorney work product doctrine and contractual obligations.”

Zerohedge reports…

Last month, Senate Intel Committee Chairman Richard Burr said the committee’s investigators had “hit a wall” in their efforts to verify the claims contained in the dossier, in part because investigators couldn’t convince former British spy Christopher Steele, the man hired by Fusion to compile the dossier, to meet with them. However, CNN later reported that special counsel Robert Mueller had managed to interview Steele. While it’s unclear which, if any, of the claims contained in the dossier are true, the US intelligence community opted to omit the allegations from a crucial report released in January. In summary, after months of resisting investigators’ overtures, it looks like the men behind Fusion GPS will finally be forced to answer some uncomfortable questions about the role they played in fostering the current climate of anti-Russia hysteria. We look forward to hearing what they have to say.

Business Insider reports on Fusion’s stonewalling. What could Fusion founders possibly be hiding, as they refuse to testify in front of Congress?