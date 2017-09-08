Democrat backlash against Hillary’s new book: I wish “she’d just shut the f**k up and go away”

With more excerpts from her “What Happened” book hitting the internet, Hillary Clinton supporters are openly wishing that the Queen of the swamp would just go away.

The Hill reports that an HRC fundraiser said that he wished “she’d just shut the f**k up and go away.”

Not everyone was so charitable. Even some of Clinton’s allies have grown weary of her insistence on re-litigating the 2016 campaign at a time when the Democratic Party is looking to forge a new identity in the age of Trump. “The best thing she could do is disappear,” said one former Clinton fundraiser and surrogate who played an active role at the convention. “She’s doing harm to all of us because of her own selfishness. Honestly, I wish she’d just shut the f— up and go away.”

Progressive media analyst Jimmy Dore, points out that Hillary Clinton’s new book is filled with lies and finger pointing, pinning the blame for her pathetic election defeat on Russia, Comey, sexism, and most notably Bernie Sander.

Here are the photos of Hillary Clinton and the “creepy” Donald Trump.

Back when he was just a billionaire real estate developer, Hillary and Bill were more than happy to attend his wedding in anticipation of getting some big donation cash floated their way.

Clinton’s will do anything for money.