Definitive list of 25 excuses Hillary Clinton blames her election loss on

The Code Conference interview will go down in history as Hillary Clinton’s public, delusional spiral into a place that not even the sorest of losers occupy.
Hillary widened the net of who is to blame for her pathetic US Presidential campaign. The Duran tracked down all the things HRC brought up as reasons for her election loss.
Here is the list of 25 excuses that Hillary Clinton cited during her Code Conference interview, as impeding her God-given right to be President of the United States.
While some excuses in the list below may appear to be impossible to believe that Hillary Clinton mentioned these things in the interview, but she did and its documented forever.
1. Russia
2. James Comey
3. “Macedonia” content farms
4. Facebook
5. The New York Times
6. Misogyny
7. Infowars
8. Bad polling numbers
9. Racism – Deplorables
10. The FBI
11. Vladimir Putin
12. The DNC – The Democratic Party
13. Low information voters
14. “Anti-american forces”
15. Barack Obama – for wining two terms
16. People wanting change
17. People who assumed she was a shoe in to win
18. Suburban women
19. Television Executives
20. Netflix – Documentary film makers
21. Cable News
22. Twitter
23. Wikileaks
24. Fake News
25. The Republican Party
Missing from Hillary Clinton’s laundry list of excuses for losing the White House to Donald Trump…
26. HILLARY CLINTON