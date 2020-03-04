in Latest, News

Defender Europe is Coming

The Defender 2020 in Europe is set to be the third-largest military exercise on the continent since the Cold War

It has passed many years since the Cold War, and now the US government decided to set up exercise Defender 20. It will take part throughout Europe from Germany to Poland to the Baltic states and other Eastern European nations, Nordic countries and even Georgia.
But there are a lot of people who are against this exercise. Here is an example. Have a nice watching.
