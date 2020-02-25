in Video, News

The Baltic Word

Soon NATO DEFENDER-Europe 20 military exercises will begin in Europe. This exercises will be the largest in the last 25 years.

Youtube channel: Military Spy

Olivia Kroth
Olivia Kroth

Feces Europe 2020, flush it down the toilet! 😋

February 25, 2020
Olivia Kroth
Olivia Kroth

NATO: NORTH ATLANTIC TERRORIST ORGANIZATION

February 25, 2020
Olivia Kroth
Olivia Kroth

THE MOSCOW TIMES:

“The goal is to intimidate Europe’s population and justify the presence of US bases on their territory as guarantors of security,” Sherin told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency.

State Duma deputy Alexei Chepa called the exercise “a good PR campaign” for the U.S. to pressure European NATO members to increase their financial contributions.

Olga Kovitdi, a member of the upper-house defense committee, called the U.S. a master of “bluffing and imitations.” Her colleague, foreign-affairs committee member Sergei Tsekov, said that the Pentagon officials were behaving like “sick people.”

February 25, 2020

