Deep State begins its campaign to associate Harvey Weinstein’s sexual crimes to POTUS Trump

Article first appeared on RPT.

Never letting a good scandal go to waste, the Deep State is using the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse scandal to push for a Trump impeachment.

After Hillary Clinton blew her dog whistle last week trying to connect Trump to Weinstein’s decades of sexual abuse (forgetting her hubby Bill’s very own rapist past), the Deep State has sprung into action to begin the campaign to lump POTUS Trump into the “sexual predator” bucket with Weinstein, Bill Clinton and all of hollywood.

The one difference is while liberal elites get a free pass for their sexual abuse (because while their actions were disgusting, their heart was in the right place), conservatives receive no such courtesy.

Summer Zervos has ongoing defamation suit against Trump & has subpoenaed all docs from his campaign pertaining to women assaulted by Trump pic.twitter.com/xvVjpZIDa1 — RiotWomenn (@riotwomennn) October 15, 2017

Via Sputnik News…

The lawyers of Summer Zervos, who accused then-presidential candidate Donald Trump of sexual misconduct, have reportedly requested all documents concerning “any woman who asserted that Donald J. Trump touched her inappropriately.” They subpoenaed his campaign for all documents related to the claims, local media reported Monday. In October 2016, Apprentice TV show contestant Summer Zervos claimed at a press conference that Trump forcibly kissed and inappropriately touched her during a visit to his New York office in 2007. Trump refuted all the allegations. In January 2017, Zervos filed a lawsuit against Trump in the New York State Supreme Court. According to the CNN broadcaster, Zervos’ lawyers requested all the documents related to her, as well as all communications with her and about her, and “all documents concerning any woman who asserted that Donald J. Trump touched her inappropriately.” The broadcaster noted that the subpoena was issued in March, but it has been revealed recently. Trump’s attorneys have until October 31. The White House has not commented on the issue yet.

John Barry, the cousin of Summer Zervos immediately debunked her claims on MSNBC…

Here was what then candidate Trump said about the Zervos claim…