Debunking the Putin Panic with Stephen Cohen (VIDEO)

‘There is a national security crisis, and there is a Russian threat. And we ourselves here in the United States, have created both of them.’

16 mins ago

Stephen F. Cohen is professor emeritus of Russian studies, history, and politics at New York University and Princeton University. A Nation contributing editor, his recent book, Soviet Fates and Lost Alternatives: From Stalinism to the New Cold War, is available in paperback from Columbia University Press.

Via The Real News Network

Part 1

President Trump’s warm words for Vladimir Putin and his failure to endorse U.S. intelligence community claims about alleged Russian meddling have been called “treasonous” and the cause of a “national security crisis.” There is a crisis, says Prof. Stephen F. Cohen, but one of our own making…

AARON MATE: It’s The Real News. I’m Aaron Mate.

The White House is walking back another statement from President Trump about Russia and U.S. intelligence. It began in Helsinki on Monday, when at his press conference with Vladimir Putin, Trump did not endorse the claim that Russia meddled in the 2016 election. After an outcry that played out mostly on cable news, Trump appeared to retract that view one day later. But then on Wednesday, Trump was asked if he believes Russia is now targeting the U.S. ahead of the midterms.

DONALD TRUMP: [Thank] you all very much. Appreciate it. Thank you. Thank you.

REPORTER: Is Russia still targeting the U.S. [inaudible]. No, you don’t believe that to be the case?

DONALD TRUMP: Thank you very much, everyone. We’re doing very well. We are doing very well, and we’re doing very well, probably as well as anybody has ever done with Russia. And there’s been no president ever as tough as I have been on Russia. All you have to do is look at the numbers, look at what we’ve done, look at sanctions, look at ambassadors. Not there. Look, unfortunately, at what happened in Syria recently. I think President Putin knows that better than anybody. Certainly a lot better than the media.

AARON MATE: The White House later claimed that when Trump said ‘no,’ he meant no to answering questions. But Trump’s contradiction of U.S. intelligence claims has brought the Russiagate story, one that has engulfed his presidency, to a fever pitch. Prominent U.S. figures have called Trump’s comments in Helsinki treasonous, and compared alleged Russian e-mail hacking and social media activity to 9/11 and Pearl Harbor. Those who also question intelligence claims or warmongering with Russia have been dubbed traitors, or Kremlin agents.

Speaking to MSNBC, the former U.S. ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul declared that with Trump’s comments, the U.S. is in the midst of a national security crisis.

MICHAEL MCFAUL: Republicans need to step up. They need to speak out, not just the familiar voices, because this is a national security crisis, and the president of the United States flew all the way to Finland, met with Vladimir Putin, and basically capitulated. It felt like appeasement.

AARON MATE: Well, joining me to address this so-called national security crisis is Stephen Cohen, professor emeritus at New York University and Princeton University. His books include “Failed Crusade: America and the Tragedy of Post-Soviet Russia,” and “Soviet Fates and Lost Alternatives: From Stalinism to the New Cold War.” Professor Cohen, welcome. I imagine that you might agree with the view that we are in the midst of a national security crisis when it comes to Russia, but for far different reasons than those expounded on by Ambassador McFaul.

STEPHEN COHEN: There is a national security crisis, and there is a Russian threat. And we, we ourselves here in the United States, have created both of them. This has been true for years, and now it’s reached crisis proportion. Notice what’s going on. A mainstream TV reporter shouts to President Trump, “Are the Russians still targeting our elections?” This is in the category “Are you still beating your wife?” There is no proof that the Russians have targeted or attacked our elections. But it’s become axiomatic. What kind of media is that, are the Russians still, still attacking our elections.

And what Michael McFaul, whom I’ve known for years, formerly Ambassador McFaul, purportedly a scholar and sometimes a scholar said, it is simply the kind of thing, to be as kind as I can, that I heard from the John Birch Society about President Eisenhower when he went to meet Khrushchev when I was a kid growing up in Kentucky. This is fringe discourse that never came anywhere near the mainstream before, at least after Joseph McCarthy, that the president went, committed treason, and betrayed the country. Trump may have not done the right thing at the summit, because agreements were reached. Nobody discusses the agreements. But to stage a kangaroo trial of the president of the United States in the mainstream media, and have plenty of once-dignified people come on and deliver the indictment, is without precedent in this country. And it has created a national crisis in our relations with Russia. So yes, there’s a national crisis.

AARON MATE: Let me play for you a clip from Trump’s news conference with Putin that also drew outrage back in the U.S. When he was asked about the state of U.S.-Russia relations, he said both sides had responsibility.

DONALD TRUMP: Yes, I do. I hold both countries responsible. I think that the United States has been foolish. I think we’ve all been foolish. We should have had this dialogue a long time ago. A long time, frankly, before I got to office. And I think we’re all to blame. I think that the United States now has stepped forward, along with Russia, and we’re getting together, and we have a chance to do some great things. Whether it’s nuclear proliferation, in terms of stopping, because we have to do it. Ultimately that’s probably the most important thing that we can be working on

Trump says that he is willing to meet with Rouhani

US President Donald Trump said Monday that he would meet with Iran’s leadership without preconditions, only to be contradicted by the White House and his top diplomat hours later.

42 mins ago

July 31, 2018

US President Donald Trump came out Monday with a statement that he was willing to meet with Iran’s leadership ‘anytime they want to’ and that there would ‘no preconditions, if they they want to meet, I’ll meet’, during a press conference with the Italian Prime Minister.

A couple of hours later, US Secretary of State issued comments which would seem to contradict Trump’s message by expressing that there are, in fact, preconditions to such a meeting.

Pompeo went on CNBC to list a number of preconditions relative to the Middle Eastern country’s policies before the US would actually be willing to sit down at the table with the Iranians.

The entire thing came on the heels of a sort of war of words between Trump and the Iranian Foreign Minister on the social network Twitter.

Deutsche Welle reports

US President Donald Trump said Monday that he would meet with Iran’s leadership without preconditions, only to be contradicted by the White House and his top diplomat hours later.

“I would certainly meet with Iran if they wanted to meet. I don’t know that they are ready yet. They are having a hard time right now,” Trump said during a news conference with Italy’s prime minister. “I’ll meet with anybody,” Trump said. “There’s nothing wrong with meeting.”

“I do believe they will probably end up wanting to meet. I’m ready to meet anytime they want to,” he said, adding that he would do so without preconditions.

“Good for the country, good for them, good for us and good for the world. No preconditions. If they want to meet, I’ll meet,” Trump said.

Sanctions after withdrawl

The comments came as Washington prepares to impose what it describes as crushing sanctions on Tehran following Trump’s decision earlier this year to unilaterally withdrawal the United States from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers. The deal was made in response to fears that Iran was developing an atomic bomb.

The first sanctions go back into effect in August, followed by ones on Iran’s energy sector in November.

Trump’s decision has created a growing gap between the United States and its European allies who are now trying to save the nuclear deal that the UN and non-proliferation experts say is robust and working.

White House, Pompeo backtrack

Hours after Trump’s comments, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appeared to contradict his boss’ statements about meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani without preconditions.

“If the Iranians demonstrate a commitment to make fundamental changes in how they treat their own people, reduce their maligned behavior, can agree that it’s worthwhile to enter in a nuclear agreement that actually prevents proliferation, then the president said he’s prepared to sit down and have a conversation with him,” Pompeo said on CNBC.

In May, Pompeo unveiled the United States’ Iran strategy, saying that Washington would not try to renegotiate the nuclear accord. Instead, any new deal would require Iran to meet 12 demands, including halting its ballistic missile program and ending its regional role in conflicts in the Middle East, including in Syria and Yemen.

Analysts say the United States is trying to instigate internal upheaval in Iran with a goal of regime change.

White House National Security Council spokesman Garrett Marquis said Trump was open to dialogue and lifting sanctions only “if there are tangible, demonstrated and sustained shifts in Tehran’s policies.”

“Until then, the sting of sanctions will only grow more painful if the regime does not change course,” he said.

Iran responds

In response to Trump’s overture, Iran said the United States should return to the nuclear deal it exited in May if it wants to talk.

“Respecting the Iranian nation’s rights, reducing hostilities and returning to the nuclear deal are steps that can be taken to pave the bumpy road of talks between Iran and America,” Hamid Aboutalebi, an adviser to Rouhani, tweeted on Tuesday.

Iran-US war of words

The conflicting messages from the Trump administration come as Iran and the United States have ratcheted up a bitter war of word in recent weeks amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Rouhani last week warned the United States that Trump should “not play with the lion’s tail.”

“America should know that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace, and war with Iran is the mother of all wars,” Rouhani said.

Trump responded with threats via Twitter.

“To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS!” he wrote.

In response to Trump’s Twitter threats, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif fired back with his own Twitter message that began, “COLOR US UNIMPRESSED.”

The powerful head of Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps also issued a stern warning.
“We are near you, where you can’t even imagine. We are the nation of martyrdom,” said Major General Qassem Soleimani. “You are aware of our power in the region and capability for [launching] asymmetrical war?”

America has been pushing for regime change in Iran, including coded messages of such both from President Trump and his Secretary of State, and has been in the business of enacting sanctions against Iran, following Trump’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear non proliferation agreement, the JCPOA. Previous sanctions were reimposed and new sanctions were also expected to hurled at the Middle Eastern country, with energy sanctions to take effect on November 4th, by which time the world’s nations must end all imports of Iranian oil.

Turkey seeks membership in BRICS

“If you take us in the name of the platform would become BRICST”

58 mins ago

July 31, 2018

Following the 10th BRICS summit, which was held in Johannesburg, South Africa between July 25-27, the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has expressed his hope that Turkey will be accepted into the bloc. Erdogan pointed out that the bloc has expressed its willingness to expand its membership, and that with Turkey already being a part of the G20 alongside the BRICS countries, that a platform of cooperation to some degree is already present, and that since the BRICS countries are not opposed to the accession of Turkey, that he wishes they will soon permit it so.

TASS reports:

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on the leaders of the BRICS nations, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa to let his country join the association, the Hurriyet Daily News reported on Sunday.

“If you take us in the name of the platform would become BRICST, I said,” he told reporters in South Africa’s Johannesburg, where the BRICS leaders held a summit, on July 27.

The paper said, citing the Turkish leader, that his initiative was welcomed by the BRICS members. “Especially China says that it stands in favor of enlargement. I have seen that they are considering involving other countries in this platform. They are not opposed to it,” he was quoted as saying. “We are in the G-20 with five of those countries. I wish they take the necessary steps to let us in and we take our place in the BRICS.”

The tenth BRICS summit was held in South Africa’s Johannesburg on July 25 through 27. The leaders discussed issues of strengthening multilateral ties and the organization’s role in ensuring peace and security. Erdogan was invited to the summit as the current chair in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

With Washington already threatening sanctions on the Eurasian country and various other political differences reaching their climax, Erdogan wants to be a part of a bloc that will provide additional support and leverage to Turkey’s opposition to certain foreign policy maneuvers which the West is actively engaging in, including the arming, funding, and political support rendered to Erdogan’s opposition, the Kurdish rebels which he has been militarily fighting for most of the year. Turkey has also been at odds with Washington over Turkey’s purchase of the S-400 SAM system from Russia, over which the United States has declared that it will buck Turkey’s acquisition of America’s F-35, which still hasn’t been delivered to Turkey. Since much of the discussions at the 10th BRICS summit dealt with opposing America’s foreign and trade policy, Erdogan could hardly hope to find a better route for expressing his solidarity against those policies while also getting into a broadened trade partnership.

Germany’s Defense Minister perceives no definitive strategy towards Russia from Trump

If good relations exist between countries of the West, it is largely because Washington either permits it, or else it occurs despite Washington’s interests

11 hours ago

July 31, 2018

The German Defense Minister, Ursula von der Leyen, says that she can’t discern exactly what Trump’s position is relative to Russia. At one point, he’s talking about being ‘tough’ on Russia, and then the next he’s meeting with the Russian President in Helsinki to improve bilateral ties, and even going so far as to assert that he holds both sides responsible for the deterioration in relations. What really seems to cast a cloud over the issue is the fact that nobody really knows what happened during the meeting between the two presidents beyond what was disclosed during the press conference held afterwards.

Sputnik reports:

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump does not appear to have a clear strategy regarding Russia, judging by his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki earlier this month, German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen said.

“A clear strategy of a US president regarding Russia is not discernible after the meeting [in Helsinki]… The issue with Helsinki is that nobody knows what was discussed there and even what agreements were reached,” von der Leyen told Der Spiegel news magazine in an interview published Friday.

The German defense minister added that NATO’s stance regarding Russia remained unchanged.

“We would like to improve our relationship with Moscow, but it depends on the Kremlin,” von der Leyen told the newspaper.

Trump and Putin met in the Finnish capital on July 16. The two presidents held a one-on-one discussion which lasted over two hours, followed by a meeting with several more officials.

Trump and Putin later held a joint press conference during which the two presidents expressed interest in improving bilateral relations, albeit without providing any details with regard to policy or strategy.

Perhaps that’s why so many are talking about trying to find some way to discover what actually happened during that meeting. One Democratic senator is even suggesting subpoenaing Trump’s interpreter to get the goods on what went down, as unrealistic as that prospect may be. Others are looking at other means, but the core issue is that we are all beholden to the press conference to determine just what happened and what it means for the West’s posture towards Russia, as this is something that is essentially governed by Washington. If good relations exist between countries of the West, it is largely because Washington either permits it, or else it occurs despite Washington’s interests. Therefore, having a good grasp on how Washington perceives Moscow makes all the difference on how nations of the West intend to position themselves, their trade, and even their own domestic policies, especially relative to energy.

