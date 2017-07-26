Debbie Wasserman-Schultz’s IT specialist, accused of hacking congressional computers, busted trying to flee US

In late May, The Duran reported on how House Democrats are being blackmailed by IT staffers, who have collected dirt on politicians.
Imran Awan and three relatives involved in the IT business, with suspiciously “unbreakable” ties to the DNC, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz and many Democrats in Congress, were under investigation by Capitol Police for accessing congressional computers without permission…i.e. hacking the DNC. Sound familiar.
Five Capitol Hill technology aides told The Daily Caller that members of Congress have displayed an inexplicable and intense loyalty towards the suspects who police say victimized them.
This has left many IT companies working on Capitol Hill left to wonder if the Awan IT team are blackmailing representatives based on the contents of their emails and files, to which they had full access.
Fast forward to present day, and The Daily Caller is now reporting that Wasserman-Schultz’s IT golden boy, Imran Awan, has been arrested while attempting to flee the United States, after being charged with bank fraud.
As Zerohedge reports, just a day after reports emerged that the FBI had seized a number of “smashed hard drives” and other computer equipment from the residence Imran Awan, the IT aide of Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, we learn that Awan has been captured at the Dulles airport while attempted to flee the country. According to Fox News, Awan has been charged with bank fraud.
Feds/USCP bust Hse IT staffer Imran Awan & charge him with multiple counts of bank fraud as part of Hse IT procurement scandal
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 25, 2017
Feds/USCP picked up Imran Awan at Dulles Aiport last night as he was “trying to leave the country.” Has been arraigned. Surrendered passport
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 25, 2017
Despite scandal and suspicion of illegal activity, Awan has been kept on the payroll of former DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman-Schultz…
Group of Hse Dems fired other Hse IT staffers probed by USCP. But Wasserman Schultz kept Awan on payroll. He was barred from Hse servers
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 25, 2017
Fox is told that Hse IT staffer Imran Awan is still on Hse payroll for moment under Wasserman Schultz.
— Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 25, 2017
Wasserman-Schultz was not the only Democrat benefiting from Awan’s “IT services”. Here is a list of 30 Democrats that had Awan’s IT outfit on their payrolls.
Some of the #Democrats who had Pakistani IT workers (currently under investigation) on their payroll. #AwanBrothers https://t.co/XvrJ6H1iW9 pic.twitter.com/gVjNkfqWH3
— Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) May 22, 2017
For those who have managed to avoid this story, which wouldn’t be difficult given that the mainstream media has made every attempt to ignore it, the Pakistani-born brothers Abid, Imran, and Jamal Awan are at the center of a criminal investigation by U.S. Capital Hill Police and the FBI. Up until now, allegations of wrong doing have varied from overcharging taxpayers for congressional IT equipment to blackmailing members of Congress with secrets captured from the emails of their Democrat employers.
Just yesterday we learned that FBI agents reportedly seized a number of “smashed hard drives” and other computer equipment from the Awan’s former residence in Virginia.
FBI agents seized smashed computer hard drives from the home of Florida Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s information technology (IT) administrator, according to an individual who was interviewed by Bureau investigators in the case and a high level congressional source.
Pakistani-born Imran Awan, long-time right-hand IT aide to the former Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairwoman, has since desperately tried to get the hard drives back, the individual told The Daily Caller News Foundation’s Investigative Group.
The congressional source, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the probe, confirmed that the FBI has joined what Politico previously described as a Capitol Police criminal probe into “serious, potentially illegal, violations on the House IT network” by Imran and three of his relatives, who had access to the emails and files of the more than two dozen House Democrats who employed them on a part-time basis.
Capitol Police have also seized computer equipment tied to the Florida lawmaker.
Meanwhile, back in March the Daily Caller reported that the Awan brothers were essentially holding their stepmother in “captivity” in order to extort her for money she had stashed away in Pakistan.
Congressional staffers allegedly held their stepmother in “captivity” with violent threats in a plan to use her to access money stashed away in the Middle East. The staffers are suspected of using their positions to enrich themselves.
Days before U.S. Capitol Police told House members three Pakistani brothers who ran their computer networks may have stolen congressional data, their stepmother called Fairfax County, Virginia police to say the Democratic staffers were keeping her from her husband’s deathbed.
A relative described the woman’s life as being completely controlled by the brothers for months while they schemed to take their father’s life insurance.
The brothers — who as IT professionals for Congress could read House members’ emails — allegedly used wiretapping devices on their own stepmother and threatened to abduct loved ones in Pakistan if she didn’t give them access to money stowed away in that country.
Of course, if Republicans and/or members of the Trump administration hired foreign-born IT specialists who were suspected of committing a laundry list of federal crimes and then smashed a bunch of hard drives just before skipping town…we’re sure the media would still gloss right over it in much the same way they’re doing for the the Democrats in this instance.