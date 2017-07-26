Debbie Wasserman-Schultz’s IT specialist, accused of hacking congressional computers, busted trying to flee US

Imran Awan, has been arrested while attempting to flee the United States.

In late May, The Duran reported on how House Democrats are being blackmailed by IT staffers, who have collected dirt on politicians.

Imran Awan and three relatives involved in the IT business, with suspiciously “unbreakable” ties to the DNC, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz and many Democrats in Congress, were under investigation by Capitol Police for accessing congressional computers without permission…i.e. hacking the DNC. Sound familiar.

Five Capitol Hill technology aides told The Daily Caller that members of Congress have displayed an inexplicable and intense loyalty towards the suspects who police say victimized them. This has left many IT companies working on Capitol Hill left to wonder if the Awan IT team are blackmailing representatives based on the contents of their emails and files, to which they had full access.

Fast forward to present day, and The Daily Caller is now reporting that Wasserman-Schultz’s IT golden boy, Imran Awan, has been arrested while attempting to flee the United States, after being charged with bank fraud.

As Zerohedge reports, just a day after reports emerged that the FBI had seized a number of “smashed hard drives” and other computer equipment from the residence Imran Awan, the IT aide of Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, we learn that Awan has been captured at the Dulles airport while attempted to flee the country. According to Fox News, Awan has been charged with bank fraud.

Feds/USCP bust Hse IT staffer Imran Awan & charge him with multiple counts of bank fraud as part of Hse IT procurement scandal — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 25, 2017

Feds/USCP picked up Imran Awan at Dulles Aiport last night as he was “trying to leave the country.” Has been arraigned. Surrendered passport — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 25, 2017

Despite scandal and suspicion of illegal activity, Awan has been kept on the payroll of former DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman-Schultz…

Group of Hse Dems fired other Hse IT staffers probed by USCP. But Wasserman Schultz kept Awan on payroll. He was barred from Hse servers — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 25, 2017

Fox is told that Hse IT staffer Imran Awan is still on Hse payroll for moment under Wasserman Schultz. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 25, 2017

Wasserman-Schultz was not the only Democrat benefiting from Awan’s “IT services”. Here is a list of 30 Democrats that had Awan’s IT outfit on their payrolls.

