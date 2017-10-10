Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s IT hacker, Imran Awan, wiped cell phone clean hours before arrest

Just like when Hillary Clinton and her team smashed up their Blackberry phones with hammers so as to destroy US government evidence that they were up to no good, Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Mirando revealed in a court hearing that Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s IT consultant, Imran Awan, apparently wiped his cell phone clean just hours before being arrested by the FBI at Dulles airport while attempting to flee to Pakistan.

Forbes reports that this new information came out in a hearing in which Awan’s attorney argued that his curfew should be lifted and his ankle bracelet removed.

Imran Awan, the IT professional Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) kept on her congressional payroll long after it became known he was under investigation by the Capitol Police, wiped his phone hours before he was arrested last July. But we are just starting to learn about this case. This is new revelation that Awan wiped his phone just before he attempted to fly away to Pakistan came out last Friday when Awan appeared in court. Awan’s attorney, Chris Gowen, argued that Awan should have his curfew lifted and that the tracking device on his ankle should be removed. This prompted Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Mirando to say that when Imran was arrested at Dulles International Airport a cellphone found on him “had been wiped clean just a few hours before.”

Zerohedge reports that Awan’s attorney, and long-time Clinton employee, Chris Gowen tried to argue that Awan’s phone was blank because he had just purchased it while seemingly hoping that the FBI had simply overlooked the “.obliterate file” that was created when the phone was intentionally wiped clean.