Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s brother suspected of burying Seth Rich DC murder case

The Seth Rich murder has taken another unexpected twist.

Disgraced former DNC leader, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, may have had her brother, Steven Wasserman, bury the Seth Rich Case.

Steven Wasserman would have the power to do this, because he is Assistant US Attorney at the Attorney’s office for the District of Columbia.

The Gateway Pundit reports…

Former Head of the DNC, Debbie Wasserman Schultz, lost her position during the DNC Convention due to WikiLeaks emails being released that showed her efforts to enable Hillary Clinton to win the DNC nomination and steal the nomination from Bernie Sanders. Now Wasserman Schultz is back in the news. This time it is because of her close ties with the Assistant US Attorney at the Attorney’s office for the District of Columbia. Wasserman Schultz’s brother, Steven Wasserman, is the Assistant US Attorney at the Attorney’s office for the District of Columbia. Questions are arising whether Steven has played a part in burying the Seth Rich case in DC. No one has yet been charged in spite of the many unanswered questions related to the murder case. Because Rich reportedly provided emails to WikiLeaks there are many who believe Rich was murdered as a result. There are too many questions and coincidences for the Seth Rich case not to be investigated at the highest levels of the government.

