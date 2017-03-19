Death toll hits 8. Executive director for Russia’s Roscosmos stabbed in prison

A top official of Russia's space agency has been found dead in a prison where he was being held on charges of embezzlement.

The Duran has been keeping tabs on the multiple deaths that have plagued Russian officials and diplomats over this last year.

Yesterday Russia’s Roscosmos space corporation confirmed the death of its Executive Director for Quality Control Vladimir Evdokimov.

Evdokimov had been arrested over embezzlement charges.

Earlier in the day, Yulia Ivanova, the Russian Investigative Committee’s Central Moscow Department spokeswoman, told Sputnik that a body of a man, born in 1965, was found with stab wounds on his chest in Moscow’s pre-trial detention center No. 5. The Investigative Committee initiated criminal proceedings into the murder under Article 105 of the Criminal Code. “Roscosmos announces with regret the death of Vladimir Evdokimov, the state corporation’s executive director for quality control,” the space corporation said in a statement. In December 2016, the Russian Investigative Committee accused Evdokimov, who has served as the executive director for quality control since 2015, of embezzling 200 million rubles ($3.1 million). Evdokimov was suspected of embezzling the funds from the Russian Aircraft Corporation MiG aerospace company.

