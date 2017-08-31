Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) 99% certain Russiagate is a “complete con-job” (Video)

Last week US Congressman Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight to discuss his recent meeting with Julian Assange, and the fact that Russia played no role in the DNC hack…which Rohrabacher confirms was a leak.

Rohrbacher told Carlson that Julian Assange knows who provided the information to Wikileaks, and that the information was likely obtained by a Democrat party insider via a download…not an outside hack.

Rohrbacher said…

“He [Assange] was adamant that the Russians played no role in the disclosure of the Democratic National Committee their emails that were exposed during the election. They played no role.” “The liberal left in this country had every reason to lie about it. The whole thing is a fraud, is a con job.”

On Wednesday night, the California Republican went on Hannity to assert his claim to Sean Hannity the he is 99% certain that the entire Russian collusion narrative is a total lie.

Don’t expect Hillary Clinton to admit any such thing, as she embarks on a 15 city book tour to whine about Russia, Comey, and misogyny.

Transcript of interview via The Gateway Pundit…