More evidence surfaces that Obama used Fusion GPS dossier to spy on Trump (Video)

The smoke is clearing on the real collusion that happened during the 2016 US election.

Hillary hired Fusion GPS to dig up dirt on Trump. Fusion GPS hired a British ex-spy to dig up dirt on Trump. The British ex-spy paid off some Russians for some juicy hotel stories.

The ex-spy and Fusion GPS then put together a “dossier” to hand over to Hilary Clinton, and the MSM.

Obama then used the “dossier” to get FISA warrants to spy on candidate Trump during a US election, in order to help Hillary win.

Hillary lost. Plan B (Russiagate) was then put into motion.

The Gateway Pundit reports Hillary Clinton’s dirtiest political trick to date is the multi-million dollar Russia dossier her campaign paid for to not only smear a political opponent, but to illegally spy on the campaign as well. The 35 page salacious document compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele is central to what prompted Mueller’s Russia witch hunt.

Sara Carter reports…

A large portion of the evidence presented in the salacious 35-page dossier put together by former British spy Christopher Steele, has either been proven wrong or remains unsubstantiated. However, the FBI gained approval nevertheless to surveil members of Trump’s campaign and “it’s outrageous and clearly should be thoroughly investigated,” said a senior law enforcement source, with knowledge of the process. Multiple sources told this reporter that the dossier was used along with other evidence to obtain the warrant from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, known as FISC. The sources also stressed that there will be more information in the coming week regarding systemic “FISA abuse.” “(The dossier) certainly played a role in obtaining the warrant,” added another senior U.S. official, with knowledge of the dossier. “Congress needs to look at the FBI officials who were handling this case and see what, if anything, was verified in the dossier. I think an important question is whether the FBI payed anything to the source for the dossier.”

Fox News’ Sean Hannity reported that three separate sources confirmed to him the Russia dossier was used to obtain a FISA warrant to spy on Trump’s camp.

The Gateway Pundit further reports that one very senior source said the dossier played “a significant role” in obtaining the warrant Hannity said on his radio show Wednesday.

It was first reported by The Daily Caller that the House Intel Committee received all docs requested on the Russia dossier from the DOJ and FBI Monday. Nunes and the House Intel Committee reviewed all FBI and DOJ docs on the dossier including the FISA apps…

The committee was able to review Friday all FBI and DOJ documents on the Trump dossier, former MI-6 British agent Christopher Steele who authored the dossier, and Fusion GPS, the political opposition firm that hired Steele. DOJ also provided Obama administration applications to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, which could approve the surveillance of the Trump transition team, according to a source with direct knowledge of the case.

The Gateway Pundit reports…

Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) sent a letter to House Speaker Paul Ryan Tuesday requesting all documents the House Intel Committee possesses related to the Russia dossier be declassified. Of course the Russia dossier was used to obtain a FISA warrant to spy on Trump’s camp. Hillary Clinton didn’t pay over $10 million for mere gossip about Trump and Russian hookers. Hillary paid for a document that could pass as ‘intelligence’ in order to spy on her political opponent. This is precisely why fake news New York Times and other Deep State operatives are desperate to shift focus from the dossier to George Papadopoulos.