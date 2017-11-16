Crowdfunding Update – Supporting REAL, Independent Journalism

After a week and a half, 131 of our most dedicated readers have supported The Duran in this crowdfunding campaign, helping us achieve 26% of our overall goal of $20,000!

We should be clear: this goal is wholly symbolic and hardly helps us cover just two months of expenses – with an operating budget of approximately $13,000 a month. It is necessary and we are determined to shatter this goal and raise much more. But without you, this will be impossible…

We are truly making a difference in this information war – but with a growing staff, we need your help to get to the next level. Over the last 18 months, we were able to call these major events correctly before they even happened:

The Brexit vote

Donald Trump’s victory

Russian victory in the Syrian war

Recovery of the Russian economy despite the oil price crash and the sanctions

All things the MSM and other publications said would NEVER happen, and we did it with a fraction of the resources.

What more proof do you need? Publications like The Duran are vital to public discourse, so that we as responsible citizens can make informed decisions. Imagine what we could do with more…

The Duran is calling on ALL of our readers to contribute what they can – even $1.00 shows that you approve of what we have been doing over the past year and a half. With more than 50,000 readers daily, if every one of us contributed just a $1.00, we would have reached well beyond our goal already and on our way to BIG THINGS!

Please read this important message from The Duran’s Editor-in-Chief, Alexander Mercouris.

For your support, we have introduced some exciting new rewards when you donate to the campaign:

Join us in Moscow, London, or Athens for dinner and a night on the town, and we’ll even fly you out to come and visit us!

You’ll have the opportunity to sit down and have long chats with our writers and editors – a perfect gift for our most dedicated readers.

And of course, we’ll send you all of our merchandise, including up to 20 of popular Moscow Mule Mugs and Writer’s Pens!

We are a wholly independent, transparent news provider bound to and associated with no-one and dependent on and controlled by no-one. All of us are known, and we are proud that this is so, and all money we receive is fully accounted for.

Hard work can only take us so far. However better we are than our MSM rivals, however hard we work, the simple fact is that we are massively outgunned. You can help to change that.

Thank you to all those generous individuals who have donated already, please spread the word to your family and friends – and if you haven’t already, PLEASE CONTRIBUTE TODAY !

Don’t wait for someone else to pay for your news. BE ACTIVE!

Alexander Mercouris

Editor-in-Chief

The Duran