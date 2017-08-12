Crisis management and media collusion within ONE MINUTE of news breaking about Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting

Trump attorney, Jay Sekulow, read the stunning timeline breakdown of the Lynch-Clinton tarmac docs on his radio show.

How quickly the Clinton machine can spring into action to cover up their crimes is stunning.

The now infamous, underreported, meeting that took place on an Arizona airport tarmac between then AG Lynch and Bill Clinton, days before an FBI investigation into Hillary’s email investigation came to a conclusion, refuses to go away…much to the dismay of Clinton and her liberal left mainstream media disciples.

The below timeline highlights the speed at which the liberal left initiates its crisis management brigade, and the deep level of collusion between Clinton’s and the mainstream media.

Via The Gateway Pundit…

Sekulow pointed out that upper level crisis management stepped in and responded to an email inquiry within ONE MINUTE of the news breaking that Loretta Lynch and Bill Clinton met on the Phoenix tarmac in June of 2016. The internal panic is very telling. The Obama administration along with Lynch and Comey were doing everything they could to get this under control by creating talking points to deceive the public. Jay Sekulow also found an email directly connecting the Obama White House to the AG Lynch scandal. This is an incredible discovery by Sekulow and his team as they uncover more lies about this tarmac meeting. Below is a timeline breakdown of the first 30 minutes of the news breaking over the Clinton-Lynch tarmac meeting via the lawyers at ACLJ. Crisis management stepped in and responded within ONE MINUTE of the email inquiry about the meeting. The first email was sent at 1:14 PM, the response was at 1:15 PM. The full breakdown can be read here. The full document production, including the still redacted talking points can be found here.