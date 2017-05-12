“Crazy” Maxine Waters tells MSNBC that Hillary Clinton firing James Comey would have been acceptable (Video)

Maxine Waters can't even keep her story straight.

During an interview on MSNBC, Maxine Waters explained the huge difference the Comey firing would have made if President Trump dismissed the FBI Director the minute he entered office.

Since Trump waited 4 months before firing Comey, the entire scenario is now all about Russian collusion…i.e. Putin did it.

“I do not necessarily support the president’s decision.” “I think that if the president would have fired him when he first came in, he would not have to be in a position now where he is trying to make up a story about why. It does not meet the smell test.”

MSNBC’s Peter Alexander asked Waters if Hillary Clinton had become POTUS and dismissed James Comey would it had been acceptable?

“If she had won the White House, I believe that given what he did to her, and what he tried to do, she should have fired him. Yes.”

Alexander responded to Waters’ admission of hypocrisy…

Alexander: “So she should have fired him but had he shouldn’t fire him. This is why I’m confused,” Waters began to fumble and stumble: “No, no you’re not confused.” Alexander: “I am confused. The bottom line is you think an FBI director without credibility would have been best served in this position to try to pursue this investigation.”

Hillary Clinton hypothetical “what would she have done” exchange begins at the 5:00 minute mark…