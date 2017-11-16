“Crazy” Maxine Waters leads bizarre zombie-like “Impeach 45” chant (Video)

“Crazy” Maxine Waters is at it again, this time leading a 1984 Orwellian chant to impeach Trump during the ‘Glamour Women Of The Year Awards’.

The champion of liberal left snowflakes and social justice warriors, who has amassed a fortune as a simple “public servant” for the United States of America, continues to distract from her own corrupt service in government by leading the crazies suffering from TDS to “Impeach 45” chants.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson has exposed Waters’ lavish lifestyle, as she screams about Trump corruption and Putin election tampering, from the comforts of her $4.3 million LA mansion.

Author and conservative radio host Mark Steyn sounds off on Waters’ ‘Impeach 45’ chant at the ‘Glamour Women Of The Year Awards’ in the video below…