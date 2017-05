Representative Maxine Waters says that President Trump's advisors with Russia ties are "scumbags".

The Democratic congresswoman from California Maxine Waters is losing her mind over President Trump and Russia.

On MSNBC the intellectually challenged congresswoman got triggered, and started calling President Trump’s cabinet (and anyone who has ties to Russian oil and gas interests) “a bunch of scumbags.”

What does Waters call loser presidential candidates (HRC) who had ties with selling uranium rights to Russia?