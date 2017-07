Maxine Waters: 'I cannot be intimidated' by Billy O'Reilly or anybody.

In an America where PC culture is in hyper overdrive…this spat between the Fox News Host and the Russia paranoid Congresswoman will not die down anytime soon.

‘I’m a strong black woman and I cannot be intimidated,’ said Representative Maxine Waters to MSNBC, in response to Bill O’Reilly comments made while watching Waters take the House floor.

Here is Bill O’Reilly mocking Congresswoman Maxine Waters for her “James Brown Wig”, with commentary from conservative analyst Mark Dice.