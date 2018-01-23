Congressman blasts FBI-DOJ “pro-Clinton, anti-Trump” bias during 2016 US election (Video)

The fix was in. Former Obama Attorney General Loretta Lynch knew well in advance of FBI Director James Comey’s 2016 press conference that he would recommend against charging Hillary Clinton.

Congressman Matt Gaetz blasted the FBI’s loss of the Peter Strzok texts…

“A pro-Hillary Clinton, ant-Donald Trump bias has intractably infected the FBI, and the United States of America is in jeopardy as a consequence.”

Gaetz than states..

“There are even more damaging facts to come!”

The FBI is blaming a technical problem for failing to capture and preserve Peter Strzok and his mistress Lisa Page’s communications.

According to the Washington Examiner‘s Byron York, Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA), Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-SC) and Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) are discussing a “never-before-used procedure” for releasing the “shocking” FISA abuse memo.

More lawmakers are coming forward to reveal how shocking its contents are. According to Rep. Dave Joyce (R-OH), the memo is “deeply disturbing.”

Fox News reports:

Rep. Dave Joyce, a Republican from Ohio, told Fox News on Monday that the intelligence committee plans to work on releasing the document but warned that once Americans see it, they’ll “be surprised how bad it is.” The process of releasing the memo could take up to 19 congressional working days which puts its release around mid-March. The document’s release would first need approval from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., who can decide to bring the committee back together for a vote. If the majority of the committee votes to release the memo, it would then be up to President Trump. If he says yes, the memo can be released. Joyce said he’s personally read the memo twice and “it was deeply disturbing as anyone who’s been in law enforcement and any American will find out once they have the opportunity to review it.”

According to The Gateway Pundit, during an appearance on CNN‘s morning show “New Day” last Friday, Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) told host Chris Cuomo that the “essence” of the “shocking,” FISA abuse memo centers around whether or not the FBI and Justice Department provided false information to the FISA court for the purpose of obtaining spy warrants.

“It’s primarily dealing with the Department of Justice and FBI and imagining this, did they propose or provide information to the FISA courts, and was that information accurate? That’s the essence of this,” Rep. Stewart revealed to Cuomo.