Nancy Pelosi forgets who is POTUS, confuses Trump for George W. Bush (Video)

After Trump’s SOTU address Nancy Pelosi suffered a crushing double attack of TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) and ‘Russia Hysteria’ virus, causing the US Democrat leader to frantically whine during a press conference…

“What do the Russians have on him politically, personally, financially that he would ignore his responsibility in that regard?”

Yesterday Pelosi’s conditioned of TDS worsened, calling President Trump, “President Bush”, when speaking to reporters on the release of the FISA memo.

This is not the first time Pelosi has suffered from such TDS symptoms.

Pelosi confused Trump with Bush at least three times in 2017, like here…

And here…

Via The Gateway Pundit…

