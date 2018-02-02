in Latest, News, Video

Nancy Pelosi forgets who is POTUS, confuses Trump for George W. Bush (Video)

Pelosi is losing her mind.

After Trump’s SOTU address Nancy Pelosi suffered a crushing double attack of TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) and ‘Russia Hysteria’ virus, causing the US Democrat leader to frantically whine during a press conference…

“What do the Russians have on him politically, personally, financially that he would ignore his responsibility in that regard?”

Yesterday Pelosi’s conditioned of TDS worsened, calling President Trump, “President Bush”, when speaking to reporters on the release of the FISA memo.

This is not the first time Pelosi has suffered from such TDS symptoms.

Pelosi confused Trump with Bush at least three times in 2017, like here…

And here…

Via The Gateway Pundit

Minority Leader Pelosi got confused and mixed up on Thursday when speaking to reporters on the pending release of the House Intelligence FISA memo.

Pelosi stuttered and once again called President Trump “Bush” to a gaggle of reporters.

She’ll get it one of these days.

