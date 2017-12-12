BREAKING: Turkey no longer views Syria, Bashar al-Assad as a threat

In light of Russia’s announcement of victory in Syria over Daesh terrorists – allowing the legitimate government of Syria to regain a majority of their territory, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu explained the country’s position towards Syria.

However, he did clarified that the country will coordinate an operation against Syria’s Kurds with Russia if it is necessary.

The minister explained that Turkey does not oppose the Kurds’ participation in the Syrian peace settlement, adding that the country has handed Russia a list of Kurdish forces it was ready to work with, as reported by Sputnik.

This announcement comes just one day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Ankara, Turkey on Monday – after Putin visited Syria and Egypt earlier in the day.

