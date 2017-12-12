BREAKING: Turkey no longer views Syria, Bashar al-Assad as a threat

In light of Russia’s announcement of victory in Syria over Daesh terrorists – allowing the legitimate government of Syria to regain a majority of their territory, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu explained the country’s position towards Syria.
However, he did clarified that the country will coordinate an operation against Syria’s Kurds with Russia if it is necessary.
Putin meets Erdogan in Turkey: High hopes for Syria – condemnation for Trump
The minister explained that Turkey does not oppose the Kurds’ participation in the Syrian peace settlement, adding that the country has handed Russia a list of Kurdish forces it was ready to work with, as reported by Sputnik.
This announcement comes just one day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in Ankara, Turkey on Monday – after Putin visited Syria and Egypt earlier in the day.
Via Sputnik:
Speaking in front lawmakers at a meeting of Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan commented on arms supplies to the YPG, questioning Washington’s true motives, and spoke of a US “plan in relation to Turkey.”
According to Erdogan, the US broke a promise it made to Ankara to stop the flow of weapons to the YPG Kurdish militia following Daesh’s defeat in Syria, and has engaged in a buildup of its military presence in the region.
The president has stated that Turkey was monitoring the situation with the growing number of US military bases and “will act in accordance with the situation’s logic”.
Loading…