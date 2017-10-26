CONFIRMED: Las Vegas security guard bolted to Mexico after mass shooting (Video)

Las Vegas security guard, Jesus Campos went to Mexico after the Las Vegas shooting, which supposedly left his left torn up from AR-15 gunfire.

Campos returned days later to the United States in a rental car, and then went on the Ellen Show in what was a staged and managed interview.

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson says the he was provided documents by a source that shows Jesus Campos, the only eyewitness to the worst mass shooting in U.S. history, entering the United States from Mexico at the San Ysidro border crossing in San Diego county almost exactly one week after the Las Vegas massacre.

What was Campos doing in Mexico?

Nearly one month since the shooting, many questions remain unanswered…

The Gateway Pundit reports…