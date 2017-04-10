CONFIRMED: Kremlin is ‘unaware about’ suspicious document exposed exclusively by The Duran

The Kremlin has confirmed that the document does not speak for Russia and that its provenance is totally unknown.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has responded to questions about a dubious document from an unknown ‘joint operations centre’ claiming to speak for the armed forces of Russia, Syria and Iran (Hezbollah too according to some sources).

Peskov said,

“We are not aware about that, we cannot confirm that and we do not know where Reuters got this and where these anonymous sources appeared from again”.

Peskov echoes the remarks of the Chairman of the Defence and Security Committee, Viktor Ozerov who earlier confirmed,

“Russia is not going there to conduct armed actions with the US, our task there is to support the Syrian armed forces in the fight against terrorism”.

Yesterday, The Duran published an exclusive report on the unverified and likely forged or at best completely unofficial document which threatened a forceful Russian/Iranian/Syrian military response against US targets in Syria if further ‘red lines’ were crossed. ‘Red lines’ is not generally a phrase used by Russia nor her allies, it is generally an American and occasionally British expression.

Reuters and the Independent are still reporting the fake news as though it is confirmed and verified.

