Concerns about alleged Russian meddling in German elections ‘proven wrong’

They’re Russians, it’s what they do, right?

21 mins ago

From political processes to assassinations to international sporting events to terrorist attacks, the Russians are alleged to have a hand in it all somehow, somewhere. Not only is Russia supposed to have interfered in the 2016 US Presidential election somehow, but it’s been alleged that the Russians were also hacking or meddling or something of that nature the Brexit vote, Danish elections, the Catalonia independence referendum, the Germany parliamentary elections, the Italian elections, etc. You get the picture, if there were elections, the Russians were meddling, hacking, or ‘interfering’ somehow.

The Russians were alleged to have been behind the Skripal poisoning, and the recent alleged novichok poisoning in Amesbury, where nearly a half dozen people have been taken ill due to exposure to the banned military grade nerve toxin that has been making rounds about UK ever so casually.

Then there is the Olympic doping scandal, which resulted in the Russian team being forbidden to participate as a Russian team in the 2018 Winter games. If some group of dodgy fellows with ties to terrorists allege that a chemical weapons attack went down, you can not only be certain that it’s legitimate but that the Russians hand a hand in it by allowing it it happen. If there’s an independence vote going down somewhere, anywhere in the world, since they hacked or meddled or something in the American Presidential elections, you know the Russians are meddling in it.

Actually, if there’s a vote happening at all, the Russians are interfering in it. They’re Russians, it’s what they do, right? But reports are surfacing that a recent report reports that concerns over Russian interference in Germany’s parliamentary elections have turned out to be ‘proven wrong’.

Sputnik reports:

Germany’s Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) does not have specific data on possible attempts by Russia to affect the 2017 Bundestag elections, according to a report.

“After Russia took measures to intervene in the presidential elections in the US and France, as well as launching numerous cyber attacks against the German Bundestag, politicians, parties and political foundations, fears about Russia’s interference in the German election campaign eventually were proven wrong,” the report, obtained by Sputnik, said.

The document noted that “as the elections to the Bundestag approached, there was a decline in Russian cyber activity possibly linked to the elections.”

Moscow has repeatedly refuted accusations of trying to meddle in the elections of different countries, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called such allegations “absolutely unsubstantiated.”
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, speaking of alleged Russian interference in the elections in the US, France, the UK and Germany, said that no evidence had been provided on the matter.

According to this, it would appear that allegations of Russian interference on the German elections were not only without substance, but were actually ‘proven wrong’. While the majority of other allegations against the Russians remain without verifiable evidence, this case, together with the Olympic doping allegations, have come out to be demonstrated as false. But it’s likely that they’ll remain a part of the media’s growing list of Russian crimes.

