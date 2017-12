Article first appeared on RPT.

An ANTIFA protester was hit by a pickup truck on Saturday while interrupting a ‘March for Jesus’ event organised by a group called ‘Patriot Prayer’ in Portland.

As ‘Patriot Prayer’ attendees held their peaceful march, and prayers, led by Trump supporter Joey Gibson, a small group of ANTIFA communist protesters arrived, speaking through a megaphone and extolling the virtues of communism.

Then karma hit…watch the video below.