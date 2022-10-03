Col. Doug Macgregor Discusses Latest Events Ukraine-Russia War

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

A relatively short (20″) yet very interesting interview by Judge Andrew Napolitano posing diverse questions to outspoken U.S. Army Colonel (retired) Douglas Macgregor, an old school war veteran whose point-blank delivery style and willingness to always state the facts bluntly …and perhaps even more importantly, realistically… is rumored to be the one & only reason why he never achieved the rank of general despite his successful and extensive in-field combat experience. Truly a gruff American military icon of the kind you only get to see nowadays in movies. I’ll date myself by saying that he sort of reminds me of General George S. Patton Jr.

The topics covered range from analyzing Russia’s overall military strategies up to this date to more recent specific events such as Russia’s recent withdrawal from Lyman, the NS 1&2 pipelines sabotage and other similar topics of interest.

What I like about Col. Macgregor, the reason why I enjoy posting his interviews here on the forum so much, is that I believe he brings to the topic at hand the much-needed military insights that even our treasured Alexander Mercouris and Alex Cristoforou cannot provide, as I’m sure they themselves would readily admit given that they are not military men. By the way, my hat’s off to both gentlemen for their otherwise excellent geopolitical analysis & reporting! While Col. Macgregor can give us fascinating details into facts regarding the chess pieces themselves, both Alexanders offer better insight into who is moving them and why.

An interesting final point: if you pay attention, you’ll notice Col. Macgregor offers different estimates for troop losses and deployment numbers than the estimates provided by either Alexander. This difference is obviously due to the Fog of War effect but nonetheless helps us, the ringside observing audience, to somehow average-out for ourselves the real overall estimated numbers at hand.

In any event; great guest, great interviewer. ENJOY!

