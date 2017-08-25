CNN’s Jim Acosta cries about Trump ignoring him. Gets destroyed on twitter for whining

Poor Jim Acosta. The CNN White House correspondent, and hero for snowflakes across the USA, is being ignored by Trump and his staff.

Acosta took to twitter to cry about the WH snub. Bad move to whine on twitter. Acosta was easily demolished by social media users.

Via The Gateway Pundit…

CNN’s Jim Acosta, who is known for his rude outbursts and tantrums, complained that CNN was ignored at Thursday’s White House briefing. Jim Acosta should be removed from the White House press pool as he has disrespected President Trump many times and continually interrupts people during press briefings.

After a White House press briefing, Jim Acosta tweeted…

“Shocker! WH back to playing games and refusing to call on CNN at WH briefing.”

Shocker! WH back to playing games and refusing to call on CNN at WH briefing. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 24, 2017

Trump supporters took to twitter to easily destroy CNN and Acosta (courtesyThe Gateway Pundit)…

Shocker! Fake News CNN reporter plays the victim.https://t.co/S3FvQV16F9 — Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) August 24, 2017

62 million Americans think you suck, 1 day s CNN’s advertisers, investors, and stakeholders will stop Calling too, CNN SUCKS — Rich Enmety (@RichEnmety) August 24, 2017

You okay? Need a safe space? pic.twitter.com/uaJ6zbUqCH — Dirk Diggler (@NawtRussianBawt) August 24, 2017

Acosta, you’d be rightfully expelled from the press pool if the WH didn’t think it’d make a martyr out of you. Your conduct is appalling. — Will Ellingham (@WillEllingham) August 24, 2017