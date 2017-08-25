in Latest, News

CNN’s Jim Acosta cries about Trump ignoring him. Gets destroyed on twitter for whining

Jim Acosta throws a twitter tantrum after CNN is ignored at White House briefing.

Poor Jim Acosta. The CNN White House correspondent, and hero for snowflakes across the USA, is being ignored by Trump and his staff.

Acosta took to twitter to cry about the WH snub. Bad move to whine on twitter. Acosta was easily demolished by social media users.

Via The Gateway Pundit

CNN’s Jim Acosta, who is known for his rude outbursts and tantrums, complained that CNN was ignored at Thursday’s White House briefing.

Jim Acosta should be removed from the White House press pool as he has disrespected President Trump many times and continually interrupts people during press briefings.

After a White House press briefing, Jim Acosta tweeted…

“Shocker! WH back to playing games and refusing to call on CNN at WH briefing.”

Trump supporters took to twitter to easily destroy CNN and Acosta (courtesyThe Gateway Pundit)…

